The decision to change how the Lee County government works could be placed in the hands of the voters. The Lee County government is considering transitioning into 5 single-member districts.

“The problems are usually the same,” said Dunbar resident Marion Redden Sims.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” That is one of the lessons Redden-Sims said she learned in her 79 years of life.

The Dunbar native says she doesn’t see any problems with the way Lee County’s government works.

Right now, everyone in the county votes for every commissioner, but that could change soon.

“We are looking to put this on the ballot as a referendum,” said Representative Mike Giallombardo.

Representative Mike Giallombardo and Senator Jonathan Martin are holding a town hall next Wednesday to see if voters want to switch to single-member districts and vote for just one commissioner.

“It gives you a representative. It gives you somebody who has no choice but to fight,” said Giallombardo. “If they want to be reelected. They will have to fight for you.”

“We’re looking at ways to make sure that large pockets of Lee County are not left out, not left holding the bag, and have representation that they can count on,” said Martin.

Lee County areas like Lehigh Acres and Dunbar.

“How is it that everybody can just vote for your county Commissioners? It doesn’t make sense.” said one anonymous woman from Dunbar.

She says she supports single-member districts because she believes they would give Dunbar much-needed representation.

“People should be able to decide,” said the anonymous woman. “That’s why we have the right to vote.”

Last November, Lee County commissioners sent state legislators a letter opposing single-member districts.

WINK News reporter Claire Galt reached out to all five county commissioners on Monday to see if things have changed, but none wanted to talk.