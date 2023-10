Tranquility Lakes FEMA village. (Credit: WINK News)

The FEMA Individual Assistance Application deadline for those affected by Hurricane Idalia has been extended.

If you live in Charlotte County, you now have until Nov. 29 to complete an application.

There are three ways to apply: online through the FEMA website, on the FEMA app, or by calling the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362.