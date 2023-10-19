Honoring all workers in our community during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and this weekend, there is a celebration to honor all workers in our community.

Lee Health System Director of Community Affairs Stephanie Wardein said it is important to recognize workers with disabilities in our community because they’re capable and able.

“It takes the entire village to come together. Equity and inclusion are very fitting and appropriate. It isn’t going above and beyond. It’s actually informing how to get involved,” said Wardein.

Lee Health’s most prized partnership with Project Search promotes inclusion for workers. There are 11 interns in partnership with the school district of Lee County.

Wardein said with interning, there is an opportunity for full-time employment. There are 11 different departments system-wide, everything from nursing floors to the supply chain.

Lee Health is sponsoring an event to honor workers with disabilities on Saturday. They will be celebrated and honored at Estero Community Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Food trucks, a DJ,and plenty of families are expected to be there. There will be a costume contest, bounce house and many activities.

Local resources will be available in Collier and Lee counties, offering help to individuals of all ages, but particularly young adults and their families in our community seeking a meaningful career or assistance.