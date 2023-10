The winning $1,000,000 lottery ticket. Credit: Florida Lottery Commission

A woman from Naples has claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off lottery.

Luisana Dorado, 39, of Naples, claimed the prize at the Florida Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Dorado purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 13550 Tamiami Trail North.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.