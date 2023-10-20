Man accused of hitting construction worker arrested

A man accused of hitting a construction worker has turned himself in. This incident happened on the morning of October 9.

Fort Myers police say 32-year-old Montey Tyler Stahl was the one who did it.

Stahl and the construction worker were sent to the hospital after the incident.

The construction worker remains in the hospital.

FMPD reports that the crash happened on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, where 42-year-old Michel Capdevilla was hit while working to repave a section of a roadway.

Capdevilla’s family has been frustrated that no arrest was made.

They’ve explained that Capdevilla is a father of two young children, and he’s been in the ICU in a coma due to his injuries.

Fort Myers police said Stahl was nearly four times the legal limit when he crashed his SUV into Capdevilla.

His blood alcohol level was 0.313.

Police said Stahl was unconscious when they arrived, and when he regained consciousness, his speech was slurred, and his eyes were red.

He’s now facing charges of DUI involving serious bodily injuries.