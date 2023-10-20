Team helping those still recovering from Hurricane Ian

People across southwest Florida still face countless challenges after Hurricane Ian.

Now, a dedicated team aims to connect people with the resources they desperately need.

Carl Bergman is a team leader working in Lee County. He said that anyone struggling to get help after Ian can just ask and his team will find the best resources for them.

People like Thomas Gough whose home in North Fort Myers has water damage from Ian. The storm left him in pretty bad shape.

“I did a little storm shelter in the back, and we had some Australian pines that were like 40 foot tall, and I got locked in. I had to be towed out on a four-wheeler; went directly to the hospital for almost 30 days,” Gough said.

Gough is now living in a FEMA trailer on his property because his roof was damaged, and he said his home is now full of mold.

“And money that I got from FEMA, it’s nowhere near enough $18,000 to cover the roof, the drywall, and our windows blow it out.

where he goes after Fema eventually takes its trailer back is unknown., but at the very least Gough said it’s nice to know there are people out there to help.

“A little more secure. You know, release knowing my caseworker will know that at least I’m trying still, and they won’t take the trailer from out on the eighth because I had nowhere else to go,” Gough said.

“Our goal is not for us to have a hope for what’s for us, but to give hope to people who are struggling to find hope right now,” Bergman said.

The group will take all the information gathered this week. They will prioritize help according to need and circumstances.