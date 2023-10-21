Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old in LaBelle

A man from LaBelle has been arrested for the hit-and-run that killed a 15-year-old in September.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, on September 14, a Toyota SUV struck a 15-year-old bicyclist riding on Case Road in Labelle, Hendry County.

The 15-year-old bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene, and the driver fled the scene in the Toyota SUV.

The next day, Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the Toyota SUV.

On October 20, 2023, FHP arrested the accused hit-and-run driver, Hector Santiago Jr., 25 of Labelle.

He was charged with Vehicular Homicide, Leaving the Scene with Death, and Driving on a Revoked License involving a Death.

He was booked into the Hendry County Jail.