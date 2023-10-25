Parts of Punta Gorda under boil water notice

Area of boil water notice on Oct. 25 (CREDIT: City of Punta Gorda)

Parts of Punta Gorda have been placed under boil water notice.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Punta Gorda, a valve was replaced on Deborah Drive and Bal Harbor Boulevard.

Work was done on Tuesday late into the night to turn off the water on Bal Harbor Boulevard from Aqui Esta Drive South.

The boil water notice should last 48 hours, according to the city, but citizens should sign up for an alert to know when the water is once again safe to drink.

How long the boil water notice will be in effect has not been confirmed, however.