Fort Myers Rabbi provides update from Israel

A local rabbi is giving WINK News an exclusive update from the war-torn country of Israel.

Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz from the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida Facetimed with WINK News, Wednesday to provide the update.

Minkowicz headed to Israel Sunday and arrived Monday morning; he feels it’s his duty to show up for his people there.

You may wonder why he would head to a spot with so much danger. To Minkowicz, the answer is easy.

“When family goes through a tough time, you show up, and you do whatever it takes to be there for them,” said Minkowicz.

Minkowicz is leading people surrounded by evil and war with positivity and love.

The rabbi Facetimed from the biggest hospital in Israel, in Tel HaShomer, visiting injured soldiers.

Minkowicz also spent time with the families that came to visit their loved ones.

For security reasons, the rabbi said we could not interview the soldiers, but quickly showed their families.

Shelly Benaim of Israel said she has a big family.

It was all smiles when she showed her face on Facetime. Shelly’s relative is a soldier, who is in the hospital.

Minkowicz has seen it all in the few days he’s been there.

From streets covered in blood, to communities totally evacuated because it is unsafe to live there. People in the hospital with injuries and family members praying for their loved ones who have been held hostage.

Minkowicz said there are so many families in their seven days of mourning following the death of their loved one, called “sitting shiva” in Hebrew.

The rabbi said that despite the apparent evil, so many angels have been doing great things. From providing food, shelter, support, to creating good energy for people who are losing hope.

“With the intensity of the atrocity that was done, the evil that was done,” said Minkowicz. “The happiness I see people have is unreal. They are so happy. They’re positive. They know this is a bump in the road.”

“We’re going to come back stronger and better. We’re going to eradicate evil, and we’re going to live and live a great and happy life,” said Minkowicz.

He said there are two components to generating positivity: unity and happiness.

When asked what message Minkowicz has for America, he said we cannot close our eyes when there are families waiting for over 200 hostages to be released.

Despite focusing on positivity, Minkowicz said he has heard the sounds of war, sirens going off and running into bomb shelters that shake when the bombs hit.

“We know God is watching us, so we are not afraid,” said Minkowicz.

He said he will stay in Israel, God willing, until Thursday night, Israeli time.

Minkowicz also introduced WINK News to Rabbi Menachem Kutner, who is a rabbi who lives in the central part of Israel in a village called Kfar Chabad.

He serves the families sitting shiva and those wounded in the war.

He described the thousands of families he has visited and thousands of injured as well.

“He is helping people in a real way, real way and where our community is helping him, supporting him,” said Minkowicz, “and if anybody wants to get involved, they can get in touch with me, so we can give this man support. He has a staff that helps and goes around, visit people. It’s crucial. It’s needed. It’s literally like oxygen for the people– water and oxygen when a rabbi walks in and gives them warmth and love.”

Minkowicz said there is a lot to be done to help.

You can go to the link on this website to support causes that need help in Israel: Chabadswf.org/Israelfund.