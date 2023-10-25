Immokalee man accused of child molestation and possessing child pornography

Mateo Castaneida Deigo-Francisco Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

An Immokalee man is behind bars on child pornography and molestation charges after an eight-month investigation by the Southwest Florida INTERCEPT Task Force.

Mateo Castaneida Deigo-Francisco, 20, is in the Collier County jail charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of transmission of child pornography, and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12.

The task force started its investigation in January after receiving a cyber tip from Google regarding the suspected transmission of child pornography.

On Tuesday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Deigo-Francisco’s residence.

During the search, detectives found videos with sexually explicit images of children on his cell phone and hundreds of bestiality images on a computer tablet.

Detectives interviewed Deigo-Francisco at his residence and discovered he had molestated a young child.