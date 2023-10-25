Lee County to draft a resolution opposing future legislation related to adding an elected county executive

Lee County Commissioners voted 3-1 Tuesday directing staff to draft a resolution opposing future legislation pertaining to adding an elected county executive, such as an administrator, manager or mayor. The motion also directed the board chairman to provide copies of the resolution at the upcoming Lee County Legislative Delegation meeting Oct. 30.

The item was originally brought up by Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass at an Oct. 17 commissioners meeting but was ultimately deferred to a special meeting Tuesday.

Pendergrass said he was approached by an unnamed member of the delegation a few weeks ago regarding commissioner support of a bill calling for an elected county administrator, manager or mayor.

