Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for Oct. 25 – Halloween edition

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida. For this installment, we warn parents about their child’s safety.

While Halloween means candy, costumes and fun for kids, it can also mean easy access for sex offenders and predators.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets the offenders and predators off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000. Contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers identified three people law enforcement want to catch before Halloween.

Jeremiah Daly is wanted in Lee County for failure to register as a sexual offender.

Investigators tell WINK News he did time in New York for third-degree rape.

When he got out of prison, he moved to Estero. Then, he moved to Fort Myers and failed to register his new address as required by law.

He has a tattoo of a moon, a skull and a woman on his right arm.

Gayraan Gaiter failed to register as a sexual predator.

He was found guilty in 2001 of sexual battery on a child, lewd and lascivious battery and several violent crimes.

After spending nearly two decades behind bars, he moved to Lehigh Acres.

He is supposed to keep in touch with law enforcement and did so initially. However, recently, he fell off the radar.

Joseph Miller is also wanted in Lee County for failing to register as a sex offender.

He moved to Bonita Springs after his release from prison for sexual battery.

He was last known to be living near Downtown Fort Myers.

He has a tattoo of a skull with cobwebs on his right shoulder

Why the risk on Halloween?

The holiday provides easier access to children in an unsupervised environment. Kids excitedly run door to door only thinking about that next piece of candy, not their safety.

To keep your kids safe, be aware of where registered sex offenders and predators live.

On the FDLE website, type your address under the neighborhood search.