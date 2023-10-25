8% increase in residential fire deaths. How can you prevent them?

City of Fort Myers firetruck. CREDIT: WINK News

No matter how hot-blooded a Floridian can be, everyone should be prepared to beat the heat in one of its most hazardous forms: residential fires.

The Fort Myers Police Department sent out a notice about indoor flames and said that cooking fires are the lead causes of home fires. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there were 353,500 residential fires in 2021.

There has been an 8% increase in deaths relating to home fires over a 10-year period, from 2012 – 2021.

Here are some safe practices to keep the heat contained:

Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. Not only does this help with strong food smells traveling through the house, lids can be used to contain grease fires. If a small grease fire erupts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

If a fire starts in the oven, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

If a cooking fire starts, and you’re unsure you can contain the flames yourself, get out of the house, close the door and call 911.

Check out the local fire departments near you:

Charlotte County Fire

Lee County Fire Departments

Collier County Fire Services