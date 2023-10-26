New details in DUI crash that injured construction worker

We’re hearing new details about the DUI crash that has left a construction worker in serious condition.

Fort Myers police said the crash happened on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, where 42-year-old Michel Capdevilla was hit while working to repave a section of roadway.

According to the incident report, Fort Myers police found 32-year-old Montey Stahal unresponsive in his SUV on the scene on Winkler and 41.

When Stahl regained consciousness, he was confused, red-eyed and had slurred speech. He later admitted to having three “whiskey and cokes.”

Stahl had just left the strip club and had a blood alcohol level of 0.313, nearly four times over the legal limit.

A witness told police they saw Stahl swerving southbound, hitting several cones before crashing into the truck.

Capdevilla was left in serious condition. His head, right arm and torso were lodged between the door and the bed of the truck.

Today, his family sent WINK News a statement that reads, in part, “Montey Stahl made a decision that cost our loved one to be where he is now. Although he is still here via life support, he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and will never be the same. His wife and young kids will never be the same.”

According to medical professionals, Capdevilla suffered a traumatic brain injury from this crash.

We will update you on his condition as we learn more.