According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. Thursday advisory, what was once Hurricane Tammy has been downgraded to a post-tropical disturbance.

It is still producing gusty winds, which could affect Bermuda. However, there is a low (30%) chance of formation.

WINK’s Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch states that Tammy will remain well east of the United States and move east over the weekend.

The storm poses no threat to the Southwest Florida area.