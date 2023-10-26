Fair’s first-ever Flash Sale at Fenway in Fort Myers

The Fair at Fenway is holding its first-ever Flash Sale one week before it opens at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

The Flash Sale will happen on Friday between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. The 2023 Fair is celebrating its post-Hurricane Ian return from Nov. 3 -19.

Combo Passes, which include admission, unlimited rides and hours of shows and entertainment, will be available for $30 each.

Flash Sale Combo Passes are good any day of the fair and will be the lowest price available, a savings of one-third off full-priced passes purchased onsite.



The fair will open at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Half-price BOGO admission passes are good from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and are available online.



The 24-hour Flash Sale will only be held on Friday.

The Fair at Fenway is proud to donate some of the proceeds to the Jordan Schuman Foundation for Kindness, which provides grants, scholarships and donations to charities and individuals in need within the local community.