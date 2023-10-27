WINK News

K-9 specializing in tracking and evidence recovery joins FWC

Writer: Paul Dolan
K9
Bella and her companion. CREDIT: FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission added its newest four-legged K-9 detective to the team.

According to a social media post from FWC, Bella, the most recent K-9 addition, is training for tracking, scent detection and evidence recovery.

Adopted initially as an 8-month-old energetic puppy, Bella learned to channel that passion by focusing on her new job.

Bella has a long career ahead of her as a K-9 with the FWC and we wish her the best of luck.

Bella was found thanks to the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida.

