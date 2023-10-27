Tim Aten Knows: New cafes coming to Naples area

Q: Afsona Restaurant on Tamiami Trail by the hospital was supposed to be back from vacation on Oct. 17 but it has paper on the windows, and it’s all torn up inside now. Are they redoing the restaurant or is something else going in? — Mike Russo, Naples

A: A new cafe is replacing Afsona in that longtime dining space in Naples. It’s one of two new eateries coming to Trinity Plaza, the retail strip fronting U.S. 41 at Third Avenue North that already is home to Grouper & Chips, Opa Greek Restaurant, Mercato Italiano and Cak’d.

