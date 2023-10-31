Child advocacy groups speak on 14-month-old who overdosed on cocaine pills

A 14-month-old is in the hospital after ingesting cocaine pills. A Bonita Springs couple is facing Neglect charges.

Now, two non-profit child advocacy groups speak out about neglect.

“It’s extremely unfortunate what happened with this child,” said Lupe Zambrano from the Children’s Advocacy Center.

33-year-old Diego Tzoy Pu and 30-year-old Santa Lux Pu De Tzoy were arrested.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, deputies responded to an unresponsive child call along Streetsboro Lane.

During questioning, Tzoy Pu pulled out a baggie from his pocket containing several pills. Deputies said he claimed the pills were oxycodone. Tests proved they were cocaine.

“It’s definitely neglectful of the parents to have had the medications that the child ingested, obviously, where the child was able to reach it,” Zambrano said.

The sheriff’s office said the little girl was seen screaming and crying with a blue pill in her teeth before the 911 call was made.

Youth Haven of Southwest Florida said substance abuse is the main reason why the children they care for are removed from their homes.

“I feel we all have a responsibility to be aware of what’s going on in our neighborhoods, and if you see something that doesn’t feel right, you should be calling the hotline to make an abuse report,” said Linda Goldfield, CEO of Youth Haven SWFL.

Deputies said they expect the little girl to make a full recovery

As for where the little girl will go after she recovers, the Department of Children and Families will determine that.

The child’s parents have posted bond and are currently free.