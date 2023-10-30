Bonita Springs couple arrested after child overdoses on cocaine pills

A couple is arrested after a 14-month-old overdosed on cocaine pills.

On Sunday, deputies found pills at a home in Bonita Springs after being called for medical assistance.

The child was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

33-year-old Diego Tzoy Pu and 30-year-old Santa Lux Pu De Tzoy told deputies the baby ingested several pills described to be oxycodone.

A wallet was placed on a bedside table that the child had access to.

Before the couple called 911, the child was seen screaming and crying with a blue pill in her teeth.

Diego pulled a baggie from his pocket with the pills, which eventually tested positive for cocaine.

Both are charged with child neglect and drug possession.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the child is at the hospital in stable condition.