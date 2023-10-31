Open enrollment for Medicare available until December, new services are to be introduced

Medicare is beginning to offer new healthcare service programs for 2024, and from now until Dec. 7, customers can apply for the plan that best suits them.

Customers can opt for the traditional Medicare program or the advantage plan, as Medicare begins to shift focus more toward mental health.

Starting January 2024, Medicare will allow therapist and mental health counselors to provide services to customers.

Medicare is adding up to 19 hours a week of intensive outpatient care as a benefit, to improve peer support services for those who suffer from severe mental health issues.

More healthcare features for the 2024 year will include a lower out-of-pocket cost limit for some patients who take expensive drugs.

Those who are to consider changing coverage should review options carefully and have a beneficiary examine your coverage.

Your plan may change pharmacies, medical providers and or the prescriptions cost.

Click here for more information on the Medicare open enrollment and coverage options.