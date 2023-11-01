Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for November 1, 2023

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000. If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

35-year-old Joshua Bennet’s wanted in Lee County in connection with a grand theft case. SWFL Crime Stoppers tells us the victim left his mountain bike parked in front of a Lehigh hardware store, and Bennet stole it. The whole thing was also caught on video. He did jail time and got probation, which he has now violated. Look for him in Lehigh Acres.

Kayo Jordan Joiner’s also wanted in Lee. He’s a 28-year-old repeat offender. His first felony arrest happened when he was 10! Now, he violated probation. He was found guilty after speeding past an FHP trooper. When the trooper tried to pull him over, he ditched the car and took off on foot. Cape Police later arrested him. In September, investigators say he violated probation after testing positive for fentanyl.

Joanna Macedonio might be hiding out in North Naples or Golden Gate City. She has five warrants out for her arrest in Collier County. The 41-year-old violated probation on theft, drug, and stolen property charges. She may be working for a food delivery service.