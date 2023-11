Suspect sought in alleged battering incident. CREDIT: NAPLES PD

The Naples Police Department wants help to identify a suspect who battered a male victim older than 65 years old.

According to Naples police, the suspect battered the victim in the parking lot at a Wynn’s Market at 141 9th Street North on Oct. 25, shortly after 3:15 p.m.

The unknown suspect was seen traveling on a bicycle.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Naples Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 239-213-4822.