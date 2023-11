This weekend, one of Southwest Florida’s biggest pulls is making its sky-high comeback.

The Florida International Air Show is back at the Punta Gorda Airport.

We can expect a big crowd and an amazing air show. This year’s show is expected to bring 15,000-17,000 people.

“They just did a flyover to survey the area to prepare for Saturday and Sunday’s demonstrations, which I hear is going to be amazing. It’s a brand new show they just incorporated,” said Denise Dole, president of the Florida International Air Show.

Dole is the first female president of the Florida International Air Show in 42 years.

“It is a family-friendly atmosphere full of energy, excitement, and awareness about the aviation industry,” Dole said.

This comes after the 2022 Florida International Show was grounded due to cracks in the runway at the Punta Gorda airport.

If you want to buy tickets, click here.