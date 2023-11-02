WINK News

Watch Now

Fort Myers Police Department honors new chief of staff and captains

Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:
Fort Myers Police Department
CREDIT: FMPD

The Fort Myers Police Department held a ceremony to recognize significant promotions within the agency on Thursday.

According to an FMPD Facebook post, the ceremony showcased newly appointed captains and a chief of staff.

CREDIT: FMPD

Below is a list of the newly promoted individuals.

  • Chief of Staff Randall Jones
  • Captain William Musante
  • Captain Roger Valdivia
  • Captain Shawn Yates
  • Captain Mike Walsh
  • Captain Walter Mitchell

Congratulations to all on the recognition and promotion within the police department.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.