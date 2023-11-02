Fort Myers Police Department honors new chief of staff and captains

CREDIT: FMPD

The Fort Myers Police Department held a ceremony to recognize significant promotions within the agency on Thursday.

According to an FMPD Facebook post, the ceremony showcased newly appointed captains and a chief of staff. CREDIT: FMPD

Below is a list of the newly promoted individuals.

Chief of Staff Randall Jones

Captain William Musante

Captain Roger Valdivia

Captain Shawn Yates

Captain Mike Walsh

Captain Walter Mitchell

Congratulations to all on the recognition and promotion within the police department.