Fort Myers Police Department honors new chief of staff and captains

The Fort Myers Police Department held a ceremony to recognize significant promotions within the agency on Thursday.
According to an FMPD Facebook post, the ceremony showcased newly appointed captains and a chief of staff.
Below is a list of the newly promoted individuals.
- Chief of Staff Randall Jones
- Captain William Musante
- Captain Roger Valdivia
- Captain Shawn Yates
- Captain Mike Walsh
- Captain Walter Mitchell
Congratulations to all on the recognition and promotion within the police department.