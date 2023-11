The WINK News Game of the Week features two teams in two different positions. The South Fort Myers Wolfpack host the playoff-bound Mariner Tritons.

The 3S District 14 champion Tritons are a week away from competing in the playoffs. The Wolfpack try to send their 13 seniors off with a win in the regular season finale.

“I never thought I’d be in this position especially on senior night,” South Fort Myers senior linebacker Javien White said. “Cause like I was a sophomore saying oh yeah it’s not going to go by it’s going to take long and then woosh it just came by.”

“Playing for the Wolfpack this is my family,” South Fort Myers senior defensive end Kamryn Bunting said.

“Right when we walk through the tunnel, I’m going to enjoy the lights, look at the stands, enjoy the field one last time,” South Fort Myers senior kicker Enrique Olmos.

“[It’s] really first group I’ve had since I’ve been here all four years,” South Fort Myers head coach Willis May said. “And so I really they’re like my kids. And you hate when seniors leave. Breaks your heart to see them go but at the same time you’re happy to see them grown.”

The Wolfpack come into this one after dropping three of their last four, including a 41-17 loss to Dunbar last week. And it doesn’t get any easier as they host 8-1 Mariner.

After dropping a thriller to Estero 22-14 two weeks ago, the district champs got back in the win column with a 50-34 win over rival Cape Coral.

“I was confident these guys would bounce back,” Mariner head coach Josh Nicholson said. “We got a lot of fighters on this team. They know what it takes to win to overcome adversity.”

Mariner’s playoff ticket maybe punched, but who they’ll play next week depends on this matchup.

“It plans out the playoff picture and who we play,” Mariner athlete Justin Lewis said. “We can see the one seed or we can see the five seed. So hopefully we come out with the win this week.”

“We’re going to get a taste of that playoff intensity,” Nicholson said. “So these guys haven’t had that yet. So we’re treating this like a playoff game.”

“They want to go out the right way,” May said. “For us this’ll be our playoff game.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. WINK News will have live coverage for you starting at 5 p.m.

