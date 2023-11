Launched on Halloween in 2003, Foxboro Sports Tavern in East Naples is celebrating its 20th anniversary, surviving some real scares over the years.

“I can’t believe we made it through all these hurricanes, COVID and every other gosh darn thing,” said Foxboro owner Thom Popoli. “We were certainly blessed.”

Named after the New England Patriots’ hometown of Foxborough, Massachusetts, because of the Popoli family’s New England roots, Foxboro is known for its fan support of Boston-based sports. Popoli launched the local hangout at the perfect time, benefiting from a boost during a winning streak by the professional teams in Boston, dubbed the “City of Champions.”

