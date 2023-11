U-Haul truck crashes into police deputy vehicle in North Fort Myers. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

One person is on the run, and another is in custody after an incident involving a U-Haul truck and a Lee County deputy patrol car.

LCSO reports that the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday at Santa Cruz Street and Woodward Avenue in North Fort Myers.

According to LCSO, Michael Kurpaska was driving the U-Haul and attempted to outrun a deputy, who tried to pull him over after a license plate reader showed the U-Haul was stolen.

Kurpaska is accused of driving the wrong way towards two cruisers.

He hit one and kept going before hitting the other head-on.

Kurpaska was taken into custody, and LCSO is still searching for the second suspect.