The Thunderbirds have arrived in Punta Gorda, ready for day two of the Florida International Airshow.

People can expect to see tons of aircraft performers in action. Aircraft used at the Florida International Airport (CREDIT: WINK News)

“We’re flying closer, lower and tighter than we’ve ever flown before in history. We’re gonna fly that for you all in the name of service to something bigger than ourselves with red, white and blue airplanes. For those of you who have never experienced an air show at all before, what you’re going to see is something that’s actually going to hit you as emotionally as it does with that wow factor,” said Lieutenant Colonel Justin Elliot in an interview with WINK News.

The event ends Sunday, soaring through the skies at Punta Gorda Airport.