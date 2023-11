The boating lifestyle draws many people to Southwest Florida, but since Hurricane Ian, Cape Coral canals have been particularly difficult to clean up.

A canal near Southwest 23rd Terrace in Cape Coral has had an entire tree blocking the waterway which has yet to be addressed for more than a year after Ian.

A small veteran-owned business owner had decided to take matters into his own hands and began to clear the area of debris.

Workers clearing up canal debris. Credit: WINK

John Meeks, owner of Waterzway Work Boats wanted to offer his services after viewing a story about canal cleaning in Cape Coral on WINK News.

The City of Cape Coral had cleared some of the canals a few days ago but is experiencing an overwhelming workload due to Ian.

Since Hurricane Ian, Cape Coral city workers had removed approximately 750,000 cubic yards of debris. To compare, a normal year is roughly 29,000 cubic yards with the average dump truck only able to transport 10 to 14 cubic yards of dirt.

The goal is to finish the northern section of Cape Coral by the end of the year.



Meeks intends to bring his services to the Cape Coral neighborhood at around 9 a.m.