A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after colliding with a fire hydrant that broke off while responding to a house fire in Naples.

The North Collier Fire Department was dispatched to a two-alarm fire in Naples Park near Vanderbilt Drive on Monday where the firefighter received injuries from a fire hydrant that had snapped off during use.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports that the fire hydrant snapped off while being attached to a still-moving fire truck. The driver was still operating the truck, going about five miles per hour, according to CCSO.

The hose began to build up water causing the hydrant to eject from the ground and striking the firefighter in the legs.

She had to undergo several hours of surgery after being airlifted to the Gulf Coast Medical Center.

The North Collier Fire Department Public Information Officer reported that this fire was particularly difficult to extinguish due to being a hoarder home.

The PIO claimed that the fire had begun in the bedroom of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.