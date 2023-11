Sea turtle nest. CREDIT: WINK News

In response to hurricane damages impacting sea turtles on Fort Myers Beach, a grant worth millions of dollars was awarded from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

According to FDEM, a portion of a grant worth $7,766,387 will go toward sea turtle lights on Fort Myers Beach and be awarded to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.

The Lee County BOCC also receives a 0% loan worth $100 million to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency Project Worksheets listed below.

Boca Grande Community Park Repairs

Bonita Beach Terminal Groin repair

Countywide Commercial Property Debris Removal

Countywide Debris Removal: day 1-30

Countywide Debris Removal: day 31-75

Countywide Debris Removal: after day 75

Countywide Lift Station

Countywide Waterway Debris Removal Day 1-75

Kelly Road Soccer Complex

LeeTran Beach Park

Loo County Sports Complex Stadium lighting

Matanzas Pass Preserve Repairs

Park and Athletic Field Lighting Countywide

Sanibel Toll Plaza

Sediment Debris Removal Day 1-75

Utilities – Countywide Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Waste to Energy Facility – Ash House repairs

Water Reclamation Facility

The grants were approved for the Hurricane Ian and Nicole Repair and Recovery Funding appropriated by the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

Click here to learn more about sea turtle nesting on Fort Myers Beach.