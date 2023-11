This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Steven Encarnacion has a bench warrant out for his arrest for burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft.

He pled guilty to stealing money from two food trucks. In one instance, investigators said he took the whole cash register.

Unfortunately for him, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News he left his fingerprints behind, which is how they linked him to the crimes.

He is now wanted for missing a court date and has been on the run since October.

Vincent Saladino is wanted for violating probation and missing a court date on fleeing and eluding, criminal mischief, and trafficking in fentanyl charges.

Saladino has been busted 28 times in Lee County on 63 criminal counts and has been sent to prison twice.

He has several tattoos, including “Death before dishonor” with a flag of Italy, a clown with a gun and a cross on his back.

And, out of Collier County, watch for David Lesniak in North Naples.

He’s wanted for grand theft and passing worthless checks.

Investigators said he claimed to be a firefighter during his last local arrest in June 2022.

He uses various aliases, including David Joseph, David Vasquez and David Lakomy.