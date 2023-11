Camilo Ruiz Restrepo, 29. Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a motorcyclist for speeding well over the speed limit in Naples, after he struck a curb and crashed during a pursuit.

Deputies recorded Camilo Ruiz Restrepo, 29, going approximately 107 mph on Santa Barbara Boulevard, a road with a 45-mph speed limit. Camilo Ruiz Restrepo motorcycle. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

After acknowledging Restrepo had broken the speed limit, deputies began to pursue the motorcyclist.

The brief pursuit found Ruiz Restrepo traveling at speeds over 120 mph before he struck and crashed his vehicle into a curb on the intersection of Santa Barbara and Golden Gate Parkway.

Ruiz Restrepo is charged with fleeing and eluding.