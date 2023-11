Toys for Tots. Photo via MGN

Elite DNA Behavioral Health, a comprehensive behavioral and mental health care provider, is hosting a statewide holiday toy drive to benefit area children through Toys for Tots.

From Nov. 13 to Dec. 8, Elite DNA will collect toys at 31 locations statewide and calls on the community for support through donations of new and unwrapped toys.

Toys for Tots is a national initiative through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that collects new toys to distribute to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Its goal is to bring the joy of the holidays and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

Elite DNA has practices throughout the state of Florida and is collecting unwrapped toys at its locations in Bradenton, Brandon, Brooksville, Cape Coral, Delray Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Jupiter, Lakeland, Largo, Lehigh Acres, Maitland, Naples, New Port Richey, North Tampa, Ocoee, Orange Park, Ormond Beach, Oviedo, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa, Venice, Wesley Chapel and Weston.

The community is invited to drop off donations at any Elite DNA location between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays beginning Nov. 13 and continuing until Dec. 8.