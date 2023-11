Crews driving over the Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: FDOT

One person fell off a piece of construction equipment and has been airlifted as a trauma alert to Gulf Coast Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Sanibel Fire and Rescue District said another person was injured and was transported by ground, Thursday morning.

Officials did not confirm how the two were injured.

The accident happened on Dunlop Road in Sanibel.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.