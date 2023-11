A new weight loss drug called Zepbound passed approval by the FDA this week. It should be available after Thanksgiving. It’s touted as the best one yet.

In recent years, medicines used for diabetes were in short supply as people realized they could use them to lose weight.

The newly-approved drug takes aim at obesity.

“Patients using this medication saw weight loss. Depending on whether you had diabetes or not, anywhere from 16 to 22 percent,” added Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Owais Durrani. “They applied for FDA approval, and we have Zepbound.”

A once-weekly injectable, it’s part of a new class of medications that fool the brain into thinking you’re full.

Zepbound suppresses the appetite by mimicking a hormone that signals the brain the stomach is full.

But unlike some diabetes drugs, including Ozempic, this drug also imitates a second hormone that improves how the body manages sugar and fat.

Side Effects

Nausea

Stomach pain

Indigestion

A six-week supply of the drug will cost over a thousand dollars.