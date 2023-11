The Cape Coral Yacht Club beach is set to reopen after being closed for more than a year following Hurricane Ian.

The City of Cape Coral received regulatory permits from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers to reopen.

The yacht club itself remains closed for repairs due to the extensive damages from Ian.

The City of Cape Coral had held committee meetings regarding proposed design changes for the yacht club.

Beachgoers may potentially run into construction work around the yacht club while attending the beach.