For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s feature friends: Maisey the 10-year-old dog. Credit: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Maisey is a 10-year-old dog. She is a very well-mannered dog and will get along well with any person. Maisey’s calm demeanor and gentle personality will blend with families with or without other dogs. She would make a great addition to any home.

Lelo the eight-year-old labrador. Credit: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Lelo is an eight-year-old labrador. He is very energetic despite his age, keeping the most energetic person in check. He was previously adopted but was returned to Lee County Domestic Services in December of 2022. Lelo was recently transferred to the GCHS to allow him to be adopted.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.