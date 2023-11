A celebration of life for DeVoe Automotive Group founder Richard “Dick” DeVoe will be hosted from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at DeVoe Cadillac, 4100 Tamiami Trail N., in North Naples.

DeVoe, 94, died Oct. 28 at his Naples home. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Barbara Jean DeVoe; his three children, Donald Paul DeVoe, Gary Richard DeVoe and Mark Allen DeVoe; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

