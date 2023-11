Credit: Cape Coral Police Department

A large water main break has occurred in Cape Coral, blocking all eastbound lanes of traffic.

The water main break occurred on Cape Coral Parkway and SW 23rd Avenue.

The Cape Coral Police Department issued a traffic advisory for motorists on Friday morning.

CCPD advises motorists to seek alternative routes.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.