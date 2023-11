Look for an increase in the chance of rain this week. There is an area of low pressure and a cold front approaching Tuesday that will up your odds of needing an umbrella.

The moisture increase will keep those rain chances elevated through about Thursday before things begin drying up.

By Wednesday, our temperatures will return to a more normal range for this time of year. Expect the lower 80s for the high by Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

The Weather Authority Team is watching an area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that is favorable for development into depression over the next 7 days. As of now, it is not expected to impact Southwest Florida.