Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan (far left), Jose Luis Garcia, and minor suspect photo

A rough week in the schoolyard for Southwest Florida. WINK Neighborhood Watch reports the latest local crimes in your area for the week. Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

A mother was arrested after she attempted to hit a staff member of Port Charlotte High School with her vehicle.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan dropped her child off at school and then tried to exit the parking lot the wrong way.

A staff member stopped Samuels-Catalan and said she could not exit that way because buses were coming in to drop off students.

Samuels-Catalan later turned her vehicle in the direction of the staff member and hit the gas, according to deputies. She revved the engine and sped toward him.

The staff member was forced to dive into some bushes to evade the oncoming vehicle and reported the incident afterward.

Samuels-Catalan was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault on a public or private education employee. She is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

Jose Luis Garcia (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff's Office)

A Naples man was arrested after he allegedly head-butted a referee at a soccer game after an argument.

According to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 43-year-old Jose Luis Garcia was on the coaching staff for one of the teams. Garcia became argumentative due to the tension of the soccer game and believed the referee made a bad call.

The referee then decided to eject Garcia from the game.

A witness said before Garcia left, he head-butted the referee, which caused him to lose balance and fall to the ground.

Garcia is charged with battery on a sports official.

L.A. Ainger Middle School. CREDIT: WINK News

A student was airlifted from L.A. Ainger Middle School after being picked up and slammed head-first into the ground by another student on Thursday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the student suspect has a ‘disciplinary history.’

“My understanding is the student who was involved in this attack, has had previous incidents at this school. And also my understanding is there’s a video of those incidents,” said Greg Henderson, a parent to a seventh-grade student.

Deputies said it was an unprovoked incident that left the victim with traumatic injuries.

The school had mental health crisis teams on campus Friday. The student who was arrested Thursday faces charges of aggravated battery.

