James W. Herston (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The former vice-chair of the Charlotte County Airport Authority was sentenced to probation for falsifying election documents.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, former Commissioner James Walker Herston committed perjury when not in an official proceeding and using a false name on an application for a driver’s license.

The by-laws of the Charlotte County Airport Authority said that each commissioner must reside in the district from which the candidate seeks election for at least six months immediately before the time of qualification to run for the seat. It was found that Herston never lived in District 5 at all.

Herston submitted his letter of resignation to the Charlotte County Airport Authority on Thursday.