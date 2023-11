Alfonso Duarte. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man in Naples.

Alfonso Duarte, 35, was last seen in the area of Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park on Saturday afternoon.

Duarte’s family and CCSO describe Alfonso as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighting 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing the same shirt as seen in the image here.

His family is concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabout, please contact CCSO at 239-252-9300.