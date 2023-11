Representatives from local government agencies, community groups and the public school district will make presentations and express their needs at Charlotte County’s delegation meeting and public hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St.

Legislative delegation members Ben Albritton (Senate District 27) and Michael Grant (House District 75) will attend the meeting.

State Rep. Spencer Roach, chairman of the Charlotte County Legislative Delegation, sent notices to local government agencies and various interested parties, including John Fleming, chairman of the Burnt Store Corridor Coalition, or BSCC, which represents more than a dozen communities and thousands of residents.

