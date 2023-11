Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

Troopers are investigating a patrol car crash in the Fort Myers Shores neighborhood.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, shortly after 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, crews were dispatched to a patrol car crashing on Palm Beach Boulevard off Verandah Boulevard.

Crews arrived at the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Traffic persisted in the area for several hours following the crash but has since cleared up.

It remains unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.