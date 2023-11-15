Persistent rain creates obstacles for drivers on Fowler Street

Rain is falling all over Southwest Florida, and Fowler Street, known to flood during heavy rain. Some people get concerned when driving on the road.

Rain has consistently been falling throughout Wednesday, but it’s not falling too heavily, so there are some puddles but no worrisome flooding.

Rain is inconvenient for everyone, but some people on Fowler Street in Fort Myers say they dread it most.

“It gets pretty flooded pretty fast. 10 or 15 minutes maybe of hard rain by the time it’s flooded. You can barely even drive through the roads. It’s ridiculous, man,” said a man who works on Fowler Street.

Kishore Kanumuri manages a liquor store. He says Fowler Street has spared him, but his drive home to Port Charlotte is interrupted regularly when it rains, especially as he nears First Street and the Edison Bridge.

“That place is always a lot of water when it rains,” said Kanumuri. “One time …I went there, I was scared the water was going to come inside of the car.”

He says on many rainy days, he has to take a longer route home to avoid having to turn around flooding conditions.

“Don’t even take a chance it is raining too much,” said Kanumuri.

People who spoke with WINK News said they are hopeful the people in charge will make the necessary improvements.

“Just get us some drains or something and we’ll be all good,” said another man working on Fowler Street.