FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the premiere of “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” in Park City, Utah. Swift has a new album coming out on Friday called “Folklore.” She says the standard edition will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The “In My Cruise Era… Allure of the Seas” is a Taylor Swift-themed cruise voyage that is set to push off from Florida in 2024.

The cruise is set to depart from the Port of Miami on Oct. 21, 2024, for four days through the Bahamas before returning to Miami.

This is a fan sailing by the Marvelous Mouse Travels and Royal Caribbean and will feature events centered around the popular recording artist’s song titles.

Here are some the events that will take place on board:

Welcome Cocktail Party

Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it

Friendship Bracelet Swapping

I don’t wanna dance if I’m not dancing with you

Themed Dance Party

Dance Party “Heartbreak is the national anthem, we sing it proudly”—Themed Karaoke

“Can I ask you a question?”—Taylor Swift trivia

“Lately she’s been dressing for revenge”—Nightly eras outfit themes

For more information, you can refer to the website here.

Though it sets sail the day after a concert by Swift in Miami, she will not be on the cruise, nor is she affiliated with it.