The high wind gusts on Wednesday knocked this tree onto a home.

It happened on Miramar Street in Tice.

The renters of the home were eating dinner when they heard a loud bang. They came out to find the large tree leaning on the home.

They said the wind gusts were very strong in this area right before it came crashing down on the home.

Miguel Mejia, the homeowner, said the home’s renters called him after the tree fell.

“The renters, they were having dinner and they heard a big noise, and then they came outside and saw a big tree on the roof and then called me. Kind of scary, and I saw the picture, and yeah, it was a big tree on their roof,” he said.

Luckily the people who live here are OK, but told WINK News it was certainly a scary moment as the storms moved through.